PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and York Streets.
Police say two men, ages 22 and 25, were shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
At last check, both of the men were in stable condition. There’s no word on suspects or a motive in this shooting.
