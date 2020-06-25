CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and York Streets.

Police say two men, ages 22 and 25, were shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

At last check, both of the men were in stable condition. There’s no word on suspects or a motive in this shooting.

