SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is among the local areas that are just hours away from changing from the yellow to the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening. Workers at Trek Glass Tinting are counting down the minutes until Delaware County goes green Friday, meaning most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

“I’m really excited to see everything starting to come back,” Joe Sindoni, owner of Trek Glass Tinting, said.

Sindoni’s window-tinting business avoided going under during the pandemic because it received $7,500 from Delaware County through its Delco Strong program.

“What came through Delco Strong was, that was a heaven-sent for us,” Sindoni said. “We really needed it.”

The money helped him pay rent and other expenses while his shop was forced to stay closed during the pandemic. In all, Delaware County invested about $6 million of local and federal tax dollars into some 800 businesses.

“The emails we have got back from these businesses who have received these grants are just heart-wrenching,” Delaware County Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer said. “You’ve saved my dream, you’ve saved everything I’ve worked for. So we know they’ve been really helpful.”

On top of Delaware County reopening on Friday, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks Counties will also turn green. It means crowds of up to 250 people can gather, but people will still have to wear face masks inside businesses and outside in crowds.

“I just want to caution people we’re not back to normal,” Delaware County Councilmember Christine Reuther said.

Reuther urges people to still be mindful that the globe continues to face a pandemic, but even she is excited about the reopening.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the person who cuts my hair again,” Reuther said.

Businesses interested in the Delco Strong program and looking for financial assistance can learn more at delcostrong.delcopa.org. A new application period begins on July 7.