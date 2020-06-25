Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Philadelphia School District tries to figure out reopening in the fall, the district says it’s encouraged by the response it’s gotten to a recent survey. School Superintendent Dr. William Hite talked about it Thursday morning.
“More than 15,000 parents and community members responded as did 7,000 students. We have nearly 14,000 responses from school-based and central office staff,” Dr. Hite said.
The survey closed on June 22 and results are being compiled.
The district has set up a feedback form on its website to hear additional thoughts and ideas from the community about the fall reopening.
