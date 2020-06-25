Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple stranded overseas with their newborn baby will soon be coming home. Stephen and Zara Wilcox traveled to Ghana for the birth of their baby girl back in February.
The U.S. embassy would not issue their daughter a passport until she got a DNA test, but the embassy would not do the test because of the pandemic.
Philadelphia Family ‘Totally Stranded’ In Ghana With Newborn Baby Due To Coronavirus Shutdown
On Thursday, Stephen Wilcox told Eyewitness News, the embassy called them and issued a passport for their baby girl following CBS3’s story this week.
The family is booked on a flight home this coming Monday.
