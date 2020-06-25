ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — The countdown is on. Just after midnight, the Philadelphia suburbs will enter the green phase of reopening. It’s a day business owners have been waiting for since March, but it won’t be a complete return to normal.

Personal service businesses have been waiting months for that green light. But just as reopening has come with a phased approach, many business owners are implementing phases of their own and not necessarily swinging the doors wide open Friday.

“X” marks the spot inside of QueenStylista’s Mane Artistry in Ardmore.

“Wherever you see the blue Xs on the floor, those our operable stations,” Owner Sheena Dickerson said.

Social distancing, coupled with a slew of additional safety guidelines is how Dickerson has planned out her reopening. It was only in February, weeks before mandatory closures, that she opened her salon and spa.

“We worked really, really hard on just relocating. So for us to have to be closed for three months was very devastating for us,” Dickerson said.

With the green phase just hours away, Dickerson’s salon and other personal care services previously shuttered will be able to reopen on Friday at 50% capacity.

“They actually have to sign an e-waiver before we even accept their appointments,” Dickerson said.

QueenStylista’s will wait to open up on Tuesday to give extra time for safety precautions.

“We have the perfect opportunity to now reopen and we are coming back really strong and we are really excited about it,” Dickerson said.

Just up the street at Fuel Cycle Fitness, Jen Crompton is working out her own phased approach to welcoming clients back.

“We don’t feel like it’s 100% safe for everyone to be in the studio sweating together. We don’t feel like it’s safe for people to be wearing masks while they workout,” Crompton said.

So at the start of Friday’s green phase, outdoor one-on-one training will begin. Virtual and outdoor classes will continue and after July 6, hybrid indoor/outdoor group instruction will start at reduced capacity.

“So people will be far apart, they are not going to be putting their hands all over the equipment,” Crompton said.

In Philadelphia, businesses like gyms and restaurants with indoor seating must wait until July 3 to open up with reduced capacity.