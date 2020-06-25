PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is working to bring you stories committed to helping our community heal and grow with the issues now at the forefront. We’re calling it “Justice For All.”

Biblically speaking, a clarion call by way of brass instruments, is associated with the gathering of a holy assemble to get people’s attention on extremely important matters.

Local musician Jeff Bradshaw met with Eyewitness News at South Jazz Kitchen on Broad Street, and he was more than happy to toot his own horn about the times we now live in.

“It’s been sobering where we are right now, just sobering,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw, a North Philadelphia native and Grammy Award-winning self-taught trombonist, is using his musical platform to fight for justice in America.

He wanted to take the right steps so he took to the steps of the Art Museum for what he and his friends and hundreds of strangers called a clarion call for justice.

“I dreamed of being on the steps of the Art Museum, surrounded by horns as far as the eye could see. True story, I dreamed about it,” Bradshaw said.

“We reached out to every horn player that we knew from New York to New Jersey to Philly to Delaware to Maryland to D.C., and they came from everywhere,” Bradshaw said.

There was plenty of music and diverse dialogue toward change.

Another clarion call is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Art Museum steps. If you don’t play a horn, no worries, your voice is an instrument of discussion with harmony being the common goal.

Watch the video to see more from Ukee’s conversation with Bradshaw.