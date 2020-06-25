TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy reported another 406 coronavirus cases Thursday as the statewide total tops 170,000. There were also another 26 COVID-related deaths in patients who tested positive for the virus.

For the first time, New Jersey is reporting 1,854 probable COVID-19 deaths since the health emergency began.

Officials say the probable deaths are broken down to three different groups of people: group one may have died and had a less specific test done so officials are not quite as sure in the tests, they believe it the death is probably related to COVID-19. A larger group of people died as part of a large community spread outbreak, had symptoms of COVID-19 but never got tested. The last group of people are found by looking through the state’s death certificates. They search the number of causes listed on the death certificate to see if any match COVID-19 and those are also counted as probable deaths.

Meanwhile, jobless claims in New Jersey ticked up 25% last week, climbing for the second straight week since they had begun to decline amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the Labor Department said Thursday. There were 33,000 claims made last week, up from about 26,000 the week before, the state Labor Department said.

Since the outbreak hit New Jersey in early March there have been nearly 1.3 million claims overall.

A new call center to help handle claims opened up last week, the department added, with the aim of reducing wait times and easing reports of frustration among those seeking benefits.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

