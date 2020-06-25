PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say at least six people were shot and two have died during another violent night in the city. The crime scene unit was busy Thursday morning looking for evidence on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say two people, a 30-year-old man and his 27-year-old girlfriend, were ambushed around 1:30 a.m.

“That’s when two males approached and fired at least 16 shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Several of the shell casings where just feet away from the front porch where the two victims were sitting when they were shot.”

The woman was shot in the foot and is stable. The man was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

Police say he lived in Ohio and was in the city to see his father.

“He was visiting his father for Father’s Day on this block and staying at his house,” Small said.

This wasn’t the only shooting in Philadelphia overnight. There were at least three others, including one that left a 32-year-old man dead. That shooting happened on the 3100 block of North Lee Street in Kensington.

Police say 12 shots were fired, at least five of them hitting the victim.

Over in North Philly at 5th and West York Streets, two men, ages 28 and 22, were shot. They are both in stable condition.

And on the 3200 block of West Susquehanna Avenue in Strawberry Mansion, a 44-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No weapons were found at any of these scenes and no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.