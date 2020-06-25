PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Immigration advocates say they want to stop Jefferson Health from transferring an undocumented patient to his native country. Forty-six-year-old Armando Vargas, of Philadelphia, was hit by a motorcycle in May.

His family says he had several broken bones and a serious head injury.

Vargas is hospitalized at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

ICE is not currently trying to deport him, but his family says he’s being targeted for what’s known as a medical deportation.

They say Jefferson Health wants to transfer Vargas to his native Guatemala.

“We’re trying to raise the alarm and shine a light on this practice and hopefully help this man get the care that he needs,” Free Migration Project Executive Director David Bennion said. “He’s not going to get it in Guatemala.”

In a statement, Jefferson Health said, “We do not, nor would we ever, make an independent decision related to a patient’s care or their placement.”

It says it cannot discuss his case specifically due to privacy laws.

The family says the hospital has given them four weeks to prepare for his move.