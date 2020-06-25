WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware will not move ahead to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday, as originally scheduled. Delaware Gov. John Carney said Thursday he’s delaying the move because people are “not following basic health precautions,” such as wearing face masks.
“I know many Delawareans expected us to move into Phase 3 of economic reopening on Monday, June 29, and that had been my hope as well,” Carney said. “But we are delaying that decision so we can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country.”
“Too many Delawareans and visitors are not following basic health precautions. We’ve heard and seen concerns, especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms and at sporting events,” Carney added. “Now’s not the time to let up. You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are common-sense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow.”
The governor hopes to make a decision about the next phase of reopening next week.
