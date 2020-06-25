PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been charged for his role in the assault of a journalist and a woman during a tense confrontation in Fishtown on June 1. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced Thursday George Graf has been charged with aggravated assault and related charges.

The charges stem from a confrontation when Fishtown residents — some armed with baseball bats — clashed with protesters outside of the 26th Police District during the protests in the city following George Floyd’s killing.

Krasner says video evidence and eyewitnesses identified Graf in the two assaults.

“I want to thank my office’s Special Investigations Unit for working non-stop to ensure that individuals who intimidated, harassed, or assaulted peaceful protesters and mere bystanders are identified correctly and brought to justice,” Krasner said. “You don’t get to call yourself a ‘vigilante’ when you are just committing crimes. You don’t get to say you are defending, when you are initiating violence. I want to thank all of the brave Philadelphians who have come forward in recent weeks to share photo and video evidence with my Special Investigations Unit. We know there are more perpetrators of violence to be identified and brought in. Keep it coming.”

Mayor Jim Kenney called the group’s actions “antagonistic and made a bad situation worse.”

He also said that “armed vigilantism will not be tolerated moving forward.”