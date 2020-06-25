PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who set a running store on fire in Philadelphia during the unrest in the city last month. Officials say the Philadelphia Runner store, located on the 1600 block of Sansom Street, was broken into and looted on May 30.

While a number of individuals took various items from inside the store, an unknown individual set fire to some debris on the floor. The fire caused a substantial amount of property damage.

It was extinguished by the business’ sprinkler system.

The Arson Task Force is seeking the public’s help identifying the person who started the fire.

The individuals who took part in burglarizing the business are being investigated separately.

The suspect is described as an African American man between the ages of 18 and 25. He was wearing dark sweat pants, Nike shoes, a light tank top and a shirt around his neck. He has a tattoo on the left outer side of his arm.

There is a Nike bag on his hip but police say he may have taken that from inside the property.

Anyone with information should contact the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7875.