Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – An Eyewitness News viewer captured intense flames in Trenton as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze along the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue. The call came in around midnight Thursday and involved a vacant building.
It took firefighters about an hour before they were able to place the fire under control.
There were no injuries reported.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
