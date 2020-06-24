PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Throughout the pandemic, Vittoria Woodill has been talking to area chefs about recipes for stretch meals the whole family can enjoy. Today, she has a favorite from down the shore with a surprise ingredient that makes this one a crowd-pleaser.
Are you craving a dish that you can dive right into? Well, it’s time for another stretch meal the whole family will want to swim in.
This week, we’re getting a recipe from down the shore from chef Lucas Manteca. He’s a restauranteur and owner of the Red Store in Cape May and Quahog’s in Stone Harbor to name a few.
He’s known for food that celebrates the fun and flare that comes from the freshest of ingredients.
He showed us an avocado toast that toasts to seasonal picks and his new smart seasoning that will take your toast over the top.
Watch the video to see more.
