JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park is opening next week. The amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey will open its doors to members and season pass holders exclusively on July 3 and to the general public starting July 4.

Six Flags will be operating at a reduced capacity in order to follow guidelines issued by New Jersey officials.

The reopening date comes one day after Gov. Phil Murphy announced amusement and water parks could reopen on July 2.

The park will be gradually increasing the number of guests allowed entrance to the park throughout the month.

New health and safety measures that comply with CDC and state guidelines will be implemented into the park.

In order to manage attendance, guests must make reservations online to ensure entry to the park. They will also be staggering arrival times to minimize the proximity of exposure to any health risks, including the coronavirus.

Six Flags has also added state-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks, advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks and mobile food order.

Guests, and employees, will be subjected to temperature checks prior to entry in the park and they will also be required to wear masks.

The park will also be enforcing strict social distancing regulations including:

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play while adhering to social distancing requirements

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions, including the Wave Pool and Lazy River, will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements

Guests will be allowed to ride on a tube with family/group members, but will not be allowed to share a tube with those not in their immediate party

Park officials ensure their standards meet or exceed the sanitation guidelines issued by federal, state and local governments.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will not be open right away. An opening date is expected to be released soon.

“Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor are beloved outdoor destinations for so many in the Northeast, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” said Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park President John Winkler. “We greatly appreciate the support of Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Deputy Chief of Staff Mike DeLamater, Senate President Steve Sweeney, the New Jersey Amusement Association, and Governor Phil Murphy throughout this reopening process.”