PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in West Fairmount Park reopened to the public Wednesday. Visitors are able to access the garden but the inside of the house will remain closed.
The doors of the house, however, are open for viewing from a distance.
“We are thrilled to finally welcome guests to Shofuso, once again,” said Kim Andrews, Executive Director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia. “We know the gardens will be a place of respite and reflection and an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature and the significance of our gardens. Our priority will always be the safety of our guests and staff as we know this opportunity to open is a great responsibility. Following the most current guidelines, we are taking every step to ensure systems are in place and ready for us to open smoothly.”
