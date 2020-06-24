Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a bank in the city’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Police say the man entered the Bryn Mawr Trust Bank at 180 W. Girard Ave. through an unlocked door.
It happened on June 7, shortly after 8 p.m.
Investigators say the man attempted to open a bank safe but was unsuccessful.
He then left the scene in an unknown direction.
If you have any information on this incident, please call police.
