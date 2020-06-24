CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a bank in the city’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. Police say the man entered the Bryn Mawr Trust Bank at 180 W. Girard Ave. through an unlocked door.

Police: Man Wanted For Attempted Burglary Of Bryn Mawr Trust Bank In Northern Liberties

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

It happened on June 7, shortly after 8 p.m.

Investigators say the man attempted to open a bank safe but was unsuccessful.

He then left the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this incident, please call police.

Comments