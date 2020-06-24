Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in Kensington. Gunfire erupted around midnight Wednesday at Somerset and Emerald Streets.
Police found a man shot in the stomach.
He told police he thought he heard fireworks and then realized he was hit.
He is in stable condition.
There is no word on a motive for the shooting.
