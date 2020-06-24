CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in Kensington. Gunfire erupted around midnight Wednesday at Somerset and Emerald Streets.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Police found a man shot in the stomach.

He told police he thought he heard fireworks and then realized he was hit.

He is in stable condition.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

Comments