PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia published guidance for the green phase of reopening. They include a safety checklist for various activities resuming on Friday.
This specific guidance is for barbers and salons, social and religious gatherings, pools and spraygrounds, plus outdoor recreation and sports.
Topping the safety checklist is wearing a face mask, social distancing, reducing crowds and washing hands.
To see the full list, click here.
