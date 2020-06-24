TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey continues to lift restrictions across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. Museums, aquariums, some indoor recreation facilities, and libraries can reopen at a 25% capacity on July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

The indoor recreation facilities allowed to reopen include shooting ranges, bowling alleys, batting cages, and arcades along New Jersey boardwalks.

Murphy says indoor entertainment venues including movie theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, and nightclubs will remain closed.

Gyms and fitness centers in the Garden State will also remain closed at this time, but they can open for individualized training sessions by appointment.

Officials reported 317 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 169,892. There were also another 48 deaths related to the coronavirus as the death toll nears 13,000.

Murphy stressed that masks must be worn by guests and customers at all indoor businesses, unless sitting down at a table to eat or drink.

“Wearing a mask at indoor activities is required,” Murphy said. “This is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement. When indoors, you must keep your mouth & nose covered, except if you’re sitting down at a table to eat or drink, for religious purposes, or your personal health requires it.”

A new travel advisory for those visiting New Jersey will go into effect Wednesday night. The Garden State Connecticut and New York will require visitors from states with significant COVID-19 community spread rates to quarantine for 14 days.