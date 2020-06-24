TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is preparing to make revisions to law enforcement’s use of force policy. On Wednesday, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal held a virtual town hall to get the public’s input.
“We need to look at a few things. One, we need to look at, as I said just a moment ago, the policies that we have in place now. We also need to collect data. Data can really tell us where we’re at. We have to take a scientific approach,” New Jersey Police Training Commission Commissioner Jiles Ship said.
“We definitely need to increase the training — not just classroom training, situational training, scenario-based training, comprehensive looking at how we mesh all of our force options together, whether it’s hands-on, using your firearm or enhanced mechanical device,” Linden Police Chief Jonathan Parham said.
This will the first update to the use of force policy in 20 years.
On Wednesday, the state’s Police Training Commissioner also voted to support an overhaul of training programs.
