TRENTON (CBS) — To keep a spike in coronavirus cases from happening here, a new travel advisory was issued by governors in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. It requires people arriving from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days. Pennsylvania is not part of the new effort.
Gov. Phil Murphy said there won’t be border checks in New Jersey. Instead, people are being asked to take personal responsibility when they arrive here from other states with high rates of COVID-19.
