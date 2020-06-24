TRENTON (CBS/AP) — A travel advisory will go into effect Wednesday night in New Jersey for visitors traveling from other states with high coronavirus infection rates. New Jersey, Connecticut and New York will require visitors from states with significant COVID-19 community spread rates to quarantine for 14 days.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the regional “travel advisory” on Wednesday at a briefing joined via video feed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.
I am announcing with @GovMurphy and @GovNedLamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days.
This travel advisory is effective midnight tonight.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 24, 2020
“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop,” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”
Murphy said the states’ health departments will provide details on how the rule will work.
Cuomo said visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine.
As of Wednesday, states over the threshold included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.
