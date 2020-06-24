MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — It turns out love is in the air, as many couples who have been staying at home together are deciding to make it official and put a ring on it. People have been cooped up for months and now, it appears love can blossom under those circumstances.

Time is of the essence as people waiting to profess their love refuse to waste any more of it.

“It’s at least double than we’ve seen in the last couple years,” Jay Golde, of Jay Roberts Jewelers, said.

Engagement ring sales at Jay Roberts Jewelers are through the roof.

“We did way more engagement rings than we would this time of year,” Golde said.

Since last week’s reopening, clients have purchased anywhere from specially priced gems costing less than $5,000 to rings worth their weight in gold.

The store has seen a mixture of walk-ins just wanting to browse to standing appointments.

“Sometimes we have one or two in a day, sometimes none in a day. But I know I have four people coming in to look at rings today, which is more than usual. We never usually have four in one day,” Golde said.

Outside of Christmas, spring is usually the busiest time of the year for those looking to make a life-changing decision. But stores were closed and now that lockdown is over, their decision still stands.

“Everybody is kind of thinking things differently today because obviously you never know what tomorrow brings. And getting engaged and being with somebody you care about is important,” Golde said.

Jay Roberts has also seen couples that are going straight for wedding bands without the engagement.

Of all the things we’ve watched change over the past few months due to coronavirus, the tradition of courting and couples in the spring is still going strong.