CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a Haddon Township man, while wearing Joker makeup, allegedly waved a pocket knife in a threatening manner to a group of juveniles. The Office of the Prosecutor of Camden County announced charges against 25-year-old Assoumou Diby on Wednesday.
The incident happened on the 400 block of West Crystal Lake Avenue on Tuesday.
Authorities say the group of teenagers reported that a man wearing Joker makeup drove by them slowly while waving a pocket knife in front of his face. He was later arrested and identified by the police.
Haddon Township police reported multiple complaints of a man wearing Joker makeup in the area throughout the week, prosecutors say. The previous complaints, police say, did not rise to a criminal level.
Diby has been charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He’s due in court on July 16.
