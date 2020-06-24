PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify a suspect vehicle in connection to a homicide in the city’s Juniata Park section. Investigators say someone inside the vehicle shot and killed a 29-year-old man who was stopped at the intersection of O Street and Hunting Park Avenue on June 2.
Police say the suspect vehicle pulled next to the victim’s vehicle and someone fired several deadly shots.
After the shooting, the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling south on Kensington Avenue, passing Somerset Street.
The vehicle is believed to be a 2009 to 2016 Nissan Maxima, teal green, with a moonroof, chrome rims, and turn signal mirrors.
A $20,000 reward is being offered in information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
