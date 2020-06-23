CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s The Disco Biscuits are putting on a special concert Tuesday night to raise money in the fight against racism. They’re going to perform on the infield of an empty Citizens Bank Park at 7:45 p.m.

You can watch the concert online for free on YouTube and on Facebook.

Viewers will be asked to make contributions to the PLUS1 for Black Lives fund.

The donations will be shared with several different organizations, including the Urban League of Philadelphia

