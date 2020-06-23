PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s The Disco Biscuits are putting on a special concert Tuesday night to raise money in the fight against racism. They’re going to perform on the infield of an empty Citizens Bank Park at 7:45 p.m.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
You can watch the concert online for free on YouTube and on Facebook.
on tuesday, @disco_biscuits Take You Out to the Ball Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia! join us for a free livestream from the infield dirt as the Biscuits, @livenation & the @Phillies raise money for @plus1org For Black Lives. tune in live at 7:45pm ET to watch. pic.twitter.com/l8hw6Mk4YP
— The Disco Biscuits (@disco_biscuits) June 18, 2020
Viewers will be asked to make contributions to the PLUS1 for Black Lives fund.
The donations will be shared with several different organizations, including the Urban League of Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.