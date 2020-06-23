PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – About three dozen U.S. Postal workers and supporters rallied outside the historic Ben Franklin Post Office in Old City Tuesday afternoon to call on Congress to provide funding to the postal service in the next stimulus bill. Postal workers warn that the service is close to collapse if it does not receive financial help from the government to continue operating.

“Look at the people that are out here today, it should be a lot more. Everyone depends on the postal service, we depend on the postal service.” Nancy Rolling, American Postal Workers Union Vide President, said.

The Trump administration vetoed $13 billion in emergency funding for the postal service in the first stimulus bill. In April, the president said he would not approve government help for the postal service until it raised its prices and called the agency a joke.

“President Trump made us essential workers. We come to work every day through this pandemic. We have over a couple 100 just in Philadelphia come down with the coronavirus but now he will not fund us. We are essential when he needs us and we’re not essential when you don’t need us,” Nick Caselli with the American Postal Workers Union said.

Currently, the postal service is largely self-funded. They are urging people to contact their senators and congressmen to urge them to support emergency relief.