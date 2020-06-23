Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident is causing major delays on Interstate 76 Tuesday morning. One lane is open on the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway just before the the Belmont exit.
The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.
BREAKING: The Schuylkill EB is temporarily CLOSED just before the Belmont exit due to a multi-vehicle crash. Emergency crews are on scene. Traffic jammed back to Conshohocken. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/EXzchmvrgP
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) June 23, 2020
Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is jammed heading towards Conshohocken.
