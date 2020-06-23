CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident is causing major delays on Interstate 76 Tuesday morning. One lane is open on the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway just before the the Belmont exit.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is jammed heading towards Conshohocken.

