PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Consumer fireworks are legal in Philadelphia, but city officials say some people shooting them off are not following the rules. Complaints about booms and explosive sounds from fireworks have soared amid the pandemic and unrest in Philly and across the nation.
Philadelphia officials are asking residents to call 911 if they see people not following specific guidelines.
“The city fire code bans the use of consumer fireworks within 150-feet of occupied properties. The fire code prohibits people from setting off fireworks on public or private land without the permission of the owner. High explosive fireworks known as Class M, such as M80s, are illegal in the city and again dangerous. It’s also against the law and did I mention dangerous, to sell fireworks on the street without a license,” City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
Baltimore and San Francisco have also seen a rise in complaints about fireworks.
