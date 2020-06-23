Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council members are trying to ban chokeholds in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. They’re holding a hearing Tuesday for what’s being called the “Let Philly Breath Bill.”
It would outlaw chokeholds and other dangerous restraints by Philadelphia police officers and sheriff deputies.
The police commissioner and sheriff are expected to testify during the hearing.
Council members hope to vote on the bill in September when they return from summer recess.
