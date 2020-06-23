CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Fourth of July celebrations in Ocean City will look a little different this year. Overnight, the mayor announced the 4th of July fireworks and the annual “Night in Venice” will not be held this year.

Mayor Jay Gillian said the decision was made to keep visitors healthy by eliminating the possibility of dense crowds.

Meanwhile, the Wildwoods are not shying away from their 4th of July festivities.

Fireworks will light up the night sky for the 4th of July at 10 p.m.

Fireworks will then continue every Friday night at 10 p.m., starting on July 10 and running through Sept. 4.

