WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Big news for lovers of the boardwalk — amusement and water parks are allowed to reopen just in time for summer’s biggest holiday. Parks now have just about a week to get ready and get employees in place to serve their guests.

This season is all about making enough revenue to get to the 2021 season.

Morey’s Piers is usually open by Easter but right now, they’re about three months behind.

Surfside Pier is still getting a bit of TLC but Mariner’s Pier is ready to go.

“I wanna go on a merry-go-round,” one little girl said.

There’s just a little bit more of a wait. Gov. Phil Murphy has given the OK for amusement and water parks to reopen on July 2, just in time for Independence Day weekend.

Some are already mapping out a plan.

“We wanna go on the roller coaster. It’s like a wooden one. We haven’t gone on it yet. We’ve been waiting a little bit and we’re really excited,” said Ryan and Alexa Grubb.

The VP of human resources says the need to hire about 500 employees. Because it’s been a struggle to hire staff, there’s now a big push to get applicants.

Wages have increased, now starting at $12 an hour. Employees will get food credits for meals and snacks. They’ll also get free rides, slides and discount passes for friends and family.

“It’s just an amazing atmosphere to be in and be a part of,” Kayla Olsen, with Morey’s Piers, said.

Social distancing will be in effect as officials hope open rides will draw crowds to the boardwalk.

“It could be seating people diagonally, skipping seats. On the carousel, for instance, we went and took off horses. So we’ve had to custom for each and every ride the best way to ensure that we have distance between parties,” Mariner’s Pier Vice President of Human Resources Denise Beckson said.

Morey’s Piers wants to ensure they provide a safe, fun family experience. What rides reopen will all depend on the amount of staffing they can provide.