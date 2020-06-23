HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A longtime Haverford Township employee tragically died in a workplace accident on Monday. Police say Kenneth “Casey” Berry was working on the rear hopper of a garbage truck at the time of the accident.
Medical personnel and several police officers responded and performed lifesaving efforts. Berry was transported to Lankenau Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
BREAKING: Haverford Twp. Police say a township mechanic died from injuries sustained from working in the rear hopper of a garbage truck on Monday. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LR9CnzCNbA
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 23, 2020
No further information regarding the accident is available at this time.
“This was a tragic accident and it is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved,” a press release said. “A thorough investigation is underway to determine the factors that lead to this fatal accident. Grief counselors have been brought in and will be available to the first responders and all Haverford Township employees.”
