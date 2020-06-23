MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County teen is boycotting the fast-food restaurant where he used to work. It’s all over a policy about having to wear a mask.

The teen’s family says he was working at a McDonald’s in Abington over the weekend when he lowered his mask to simply catch his breath and was reprimanded for doing so.

We first told you about Juwan Adams earlier this year, when the 17-year-old was desperately searching for a bone marrow transplant.

He’s still awaiting a donor match while battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which can make him feel tired and breathing difficult.

So while washing dishes in the back of the McDonald’s on Old York Road in Abington Saturday, he lowered his face mask for a deep breath.

But after a supervisor repeatedly told him he has to keep the mask fully on, Adams was eventually reprimanded.

“He has cancer. They’re blaming it on him. Every response is that it’s his fault,” Julie Mayhill said.

Mayhill joined Adam’s boycott here at the McDonald’s in Abington and is hoping others will too.

Meantime, an attorney tells us McDonald’s should have made accommodations for Juwan.

“Of course, companies have safety considerations for both customers and employees,” said Jordan Strokovsky.

We also found the American Disabilities Acts, or ADA, is supposed to protect cancer patients.

“As long as they are able to perform a job essential functions,” said attorney Lauren Wimmer.

Wimmer points out the incident pits the ADA against a Pennsylvania executive order that mandates workers and customers wear a mask at all times while inside a business.

“The government has a legitimate interest in protecting the public against the coronavirus,” she said.

The McDonald’s owner and operator, Tanya Holliday, said in a statement: “We look forward to having ongoing open and honest dialogue with Juwan’s mother Andrea and are confident with the progress we are making in trying to find a solution that adheres to our policy, follows CDC guidance, and works for Juwan.”

Still, Juwan’s family says he’s not going back to work and they’ll never dine here again.