DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is strongly encouraging young people who went to senior week activities, to get tested for COVID-19. Eight cases are already linked to those activities.
The Director of Public Health fears there are more.
“A lot of folks in this age group who are positive don’t have symptoms. So waiting for symptoms is not going to tell you that you should be tested,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay.
Dr. Rattay also says mingling with strangers puts yourself and others at risk.
