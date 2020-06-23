ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City casinos are getting ready to welcome back customers. We are getting a first look at some of their health and safety plans.

“We’re obviously excited that we’re going to be able to be open for our summer and for the big Fourth of July holiday. It’s been a long time, much longer than I think any of us could have imagined,” Hard Rock Casino President Joe Lupo said.

After four long months of being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City will finally reopen July 2, just ahead of what is normally its busiest weekend.

“It’s an extremely busy weekend for us,” Lupo said.

The massive casino will look much different when customers arrive. Numerous safety protocols will greet them at the door.

“You will be required to wear a mask at all times. When you enter the building you’ll be greeted by a security officer that will take your temperature. Those that exceed 100.4 degrees will not be permitted in the building,” Lupo said. “You’ll see quite a bit of plexiglass at the front desk at the players club, blackjack tables.”

At least 100 staff members have been added to continuously clean slot machines and high-touch areas. The sprawling casino, which can entertain thousands on any given day, will also operate at a fraction of that capacity.

“Our restaurants hold 150 to 200 people so you’ll be looking at only 50 to 60 people and our casino floor holds about 12,000 people so you’re only going to look at 3,000,” said Lupo.

The Borgata Casino is also reopening on July 6 with strict safety measures in place as it reopens limited venues initially.

All of the casino reopenings bring a much-needed boost to the Atlantic City economy and thousands of employees.

“We see our customers and employees all of the time and not havingt hat interaction has been tough,” Lupo said.