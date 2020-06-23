TRENTON (CBS) — Amusement and water parks in New Jersey have been given the green light to reopen at the beginning of July. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday the popular attractions can reopen on Thursday, July 2 at 50% capacity.

Playgrounds can also reopen on July 2.

The Vice President of Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, Brian Hartley, tells CBS3 they have already started gearing up the rides and also bringing employees in for training. They have also been preparing for the new safety and health guidelines they will receive from the state.

NEW: On Thursday, July 2nd, the following can REOPEN:

🎢Outdoor amusement parks

🌊Outdoor water parks

☀️Playgrounds This INCLUDES the rides on our boardwalks. Specific guidance is currently being finalized and will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/aXYfr6S5Yk — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 23, 2020

Hartley says the biggest challenge moving forward is going to be getting the guidelines from health officials and definitely the limited capacity.

“Capacity issues for us will be big,” Hartley said. “We see large crowds. It’s going to be hard trying to figure out how many people do we let in and we have a large line of people waiting to get in as people leave. It will be difficult, but we will figure it out.”

Hartley hopes guests will be mindful the amusement park is following guidelines from the state to ensure their safety.

Indoor dining and casinos in New Jersey will also be opening on July 2.

Meanwhile, Murphy reported another 382 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 169,734.

Another 57 New Jersey residents died from coronavirus-related complications. The state’s death toll now stands at 12,949.

Murphy continues to stress the importance of social distancing as the state continues to reopen.

“Let me reiterate. There is no vaccine for COVID-19,” Murphy said. “There is no cure and there is no proven therapy. The only thing that works is to not get it. Period. Full stop. This isn’t a drill. This is a real battle to save lives. That’s why, across our restart, we’re ensuring social distancing, requiring face coverings and masks, and putting strong cleaning and hygiene protocols in place.”