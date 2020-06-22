Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested for punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in a South Dakota restaurant over the weekend. Kyle Hadalas, 29, was charged with simple assault, according to the Aberdeen police report.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
You can see the attack in surveillance video that surfaced on social media.
Hadalas allegedly sucker-punched Goedert in the face and knocked him out cold.
He was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.
Goedert grew up in South Dakota.
You must log in to post a comment.