PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania political and educational leaders are borrowing a basketball star to emphasize the importance of summer reading! Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris, State Senator Vincent Hughes, and other local leaders announced Monday the “Read to Succeed Summer Program” is going virtual this year.
The free program, which has a track record of boosting reading skills among Philadelphia schoolchildren, will begin online July 6.
The registration deadline for the four-week program has been extended to June 25.
For more information and to register, click here.
