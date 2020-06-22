Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re parking anywhere in Philadelphia, remember to feed your meter. As of today, the parking authority is once again enforcing parking meters citywide.
Enforcement of residential parking time limits will resume Monday, June 29.
The PPA eased parking violations in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers can download the meterUP app to make payments through their phones.
