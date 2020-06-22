Police: Man Killed, Wife Seriously Injured In Kingsessing Shooting

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood has turned deadly. Police say a man was shot and killed on the 1400 block of South Vogdes Street, around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
His wife was also shot and remains in critical condition.
Police believe the male victim was involved in an altercation with another man when the shots rang out.
Police say the shooting happened in front of family members, including the couple’s adult children.
Although police have not made any arrests, they say the gunman is known to the family.
