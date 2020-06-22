CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo will reopen in two weeks. Members can visit starting on July 6.

The zoo will then open to the public on July 9.

Everyone has to make a reservation and the number of visitors will be limited. Members can start making reservations Thursday.

Masks are also required for all visitors 8 and older.

