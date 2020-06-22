PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Zoo will reopen in two weeks. Members can visit starting on July 6.
The zoo will then open to the public on July 9.
Pennsylvania Reports Second Straight Day Of Single-Digit COVID-19 Deaths As Cases Exceed 82,000
WE'RE BACK!! 😁 Philadelphia Zoo is reopening to members July 6th & the general public on July 9th. Timed tickets go on sale this week! We look forward to welcoming you and your families back to the Zoo to connect with nature and wildlife. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/EmH8DXh9vH. pic.twitter.com/mwxMKz59Mt
— phillyzoo (@phillyzoo) June 22, 2020
Everyone has to make a reservation and the number of visitors will be limited. Members can start making reservations Thursday.
Masks are also required for all visitors 8 and older.
