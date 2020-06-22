PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in a robbery and car jacking in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood. Police say a 24-year-old man was parking his car on the 2500 block of Webb Street when he was approached by two African American men who were operating a newer model Jeep Cherokee.
One of the men reportedly pointed a black handgun at the victim and told him to get out of the car and give him everything he had.
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery/Car Jacking in the 26th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/wCjCqhgwcq pic.twitter.com/N8TtcQUyhF
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 22, 2020
Police say the victim ran after one of the men hit him in the head with the gun.
He informed officers of the incident and both suspects fled the area in an unknown direction with the victims 1996 Honda Accord and his Acatel 3B cell phone.
The vehicle is teal in color.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243.
You must log in to post a comment.