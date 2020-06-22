CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the road to recovery continues, local officials are reminding that the pandemic is not over. On Monday, Philadelphia surpassed 25,000 coronavirus cases.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted “some may think that the pandemic is no longer a big deal, but passing this 25,000 mark is a sobering reminder that COVID-19 remains a serious threat. As we move to the green phase next month, please continue to #MaskUpPHL, social distance and wash your hands.”

Southeastern Pennsylvania is expected to enter the green reopening phase Friday, but Philadelphia officials have delayed the city’s transition until July 3.

