BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County casino has announced its reopening plans as the county continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Parx Casino in Bensalem will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

Slot machines and table games will be rearranged with limited seating and additional safety measures will be put in place in order to follow social distancing guidelines given by the CDC, Pennsylvania Health Department, and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The poker room will be closed until further notice.

Parx Casino is also implementing new health and safety procedures to its existing protocols in order to meet health officials’ standards.

“The owners and operators of Parx Casino are focused on the well-being of all team members and guests and are working to create an environment with superior standards of cleanliness and social distancing practices,” a press release from the casino said.

Only select dining and bar options will be available with limited hours during the first phase of reopening.

The casino will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., then beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday through 3 a.m. on Monday it will be on a 24-hour schedule.

In order to ensure social distancing guidelines:

Guests will be limited to certain marked doors at each of the three main entrances.

Guests will enter through doors that are either propped open, automated or manually opened by an employee.

If the property reaches capacity, guests will wait outside in a sectioned off queues. The casino will dedicate a queue and entry for Elite and Premium XClub members.

Guests will have their temperature checked with a contactless thermal camera or infrared thermometer upon entry. Any guest that registers a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be asked to take a secondary temperature screen in a non-invasive manner. If the second temperature check registers at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the guest will not be allowed into the casino. If the guest denies the second temperature check, they will also be denied entry.

Masks must be worn at all times while on the property and if a guest refuses to wear a mask they will be denied entry.

The casino says guests will also be advised to follow social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed at all the entrances and contact surfaces throughout the casino floor, restaurant entrances and service counters.

There will be health and hygiene signs displayed throughout the property.

The casino has also increased the amount of cleaning and sanitizing done throughout the property including door handles, bathrooms, ATMs, TRMs, kiosks, cage counters, gaming machines, gaming tables, dining surfaces and seating areas.

Employees will also be following enhanced safety procedures prior to their shift.