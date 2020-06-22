CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey State Police

CRANBURY, N.J. (CBS) — Police say it’s simply amazing that a New Jersey state trooper is alive after a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Here’s what was left of the trooper’s cruiser after a collision with a dump truck Monday morning near Cranbury in Middlesex County.

Investigators say the dump truck crashed through the guide rail and plowed into the stopped police vehicle.

The trooper was ejected from the car and thrown about 30 feet, which police think may have actually saved his life.

The trooper will spend the night in the hospital but he is expected to be OK.

