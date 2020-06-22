CRANBURY, N.J. (CBS) — Police say it’s simply amazing that a New Jersey state trooper is alive after a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. Here’s what was left of the trooper’s cruiser after a collision with a dump truck Monday morning near Cranbury in Middlesex County.
Our Trooper will be spending tonight in the hospital but he and our @NJSP family are very fortunate this crash didn’t have a worse outcome. It appears the dump truck crashed thru the guide rail from the truck lanes, entered the inner car lanes, and struck the stopped Troop Car. pic.twitter.com/PlqOq92CHx
— State Troopers Fraternal Association of NJ (STFA) (@STFA_NJ) June 22, 2020
Investigators say the dump truck crashed through the guide rail and plowed into the stopped police vehicle.
The trooper was ejected from the car and thrown about 30 feet, which police think may have actually saved his life.
The trooper will spend the night in the hospital but he is expected to be OK.
