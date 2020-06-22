CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey casinos and indoor dining can reopen with limited capacity just in time for Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning. Casinos and restaurants with indoor dining have been given the green light to open to the public on Thursday, July 2.

Both will be limited to operating at 25% capacity.

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino posted a welcome back message to guests on Twitter.

“The wait is finally over! We are excited to announce that we will be reopening on July, 2,” Hard Rock tweeted.

New Jersey health officials are expected to release additional health and safety guidelines that must be followed over the next few days.

