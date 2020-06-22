Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be on the hunt for a championship when the NBA season resumes in Orlando. But for now, they will be getting a smart ring that tracks the coronavirus.
The NBA is offering the ring to players as they head back to the hardwood next month.
The maker of the Oura Ring says it can track a user’s health data and even predict if users are about to show symptoms of coronavirus infection.
The $299 ring is designed to monitor sleep, pulse, movement, heart activity and temperature.
But there’s not much information yet on how well the device actually works for COVID-19.
