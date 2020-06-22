Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down more people wanted for looting during the unrest in the city earlier this month. A four-hour burglary at a beauty store was caught on surveillance video.
The video shows several people breaking into Big Man Trading on North Mascher Street in Olney on June 2.
Police say they took beauty care items valued at more than $200,000 dollars.
According to officials, the suspects got into the business by forcing open a side door.
